First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

