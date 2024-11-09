Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of FND stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

