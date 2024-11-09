flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 66,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 32,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Get flyExclusive alerts:

flyExclusive Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.97 million during the quarter.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for flyExclusive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flyExclusive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.