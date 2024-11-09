Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,672 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

