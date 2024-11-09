Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,884 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

CDP opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.