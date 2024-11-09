Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,265.9% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,561,000 after acquiring an additional 64,520 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

