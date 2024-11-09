Graypoint LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.38 and a 52-week high of $140.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

