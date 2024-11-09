Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DUK opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

