Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,425,000 after purchasing an additional 852,281 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after buying an additional 143,326 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,336,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,298,000 after buying an additional 3,164,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,990,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,444,000 after acquiring an additional 609,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

