Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $340.94 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $342.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

