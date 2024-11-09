Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $340.94 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $342.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.