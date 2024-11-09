Graypoint LLC Buys 1,356 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Shopify by 38.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.