Graypoint LLC Buys 2,606 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.8% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 28,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 148,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STX opened at $104.78 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $804,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $804,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,638 shares of company stock worth $20,924,155. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

