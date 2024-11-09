Graypoint LLC Buys 350 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

