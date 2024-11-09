Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Get Our Latest Report on PLD

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.