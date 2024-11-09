Graypoint LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,932,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,578.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 173,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 167,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

