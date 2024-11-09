Graypoint LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,943.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.