Graypoint LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $3,812,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE HIG opened at $117.43 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

