Graypoint LLC Lowers Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Baird R W upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.41.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

