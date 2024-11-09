Graypoint LLC Purchases 2,370 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,823,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after buying an additional 807,794 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,590,000 after buying an additional 130,803 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 549,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,449,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.53 and a twelve month high of $106.30.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

