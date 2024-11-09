Graypoint LLC Purchases 25 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,511,717.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,217.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,161.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,088.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,239.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

