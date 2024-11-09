Graypoint LLC Purchases 2,563 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0 %

BMY opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.