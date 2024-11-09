Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,979,000. Optas LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

