Graypoint LLC Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,866,636. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,866,636. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,616 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $301.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

