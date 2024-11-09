Graypoint LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 545.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

