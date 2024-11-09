Graypoint LLC Sells 286 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,190.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 653,511 shares of company stock valued at $35,012,844. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

GM stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.