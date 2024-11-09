Greenspring Advisors LLC Takes $538,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 70.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 93.2% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,492,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,552 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,253. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

