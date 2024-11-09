Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 964,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $42,367,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNT

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.