Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in IDEX by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $228.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.62. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $189.33 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

