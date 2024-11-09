Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ELS opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

