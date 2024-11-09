Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,532,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 162,468 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 199,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IPG opened at $29.84 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.