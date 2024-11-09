Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

