Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $712,000 Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Samsara were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Samsara by 69.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Samsara by 250.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,445.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,864,730 shares of company stock valued at $84,375,885 over the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $52.72 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

