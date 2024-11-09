Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $844,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Quarry LP increased its stake in Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 87.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Match Group by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.56 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $895.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.33 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 727.22% and a net margin of 17.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

