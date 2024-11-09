Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 86.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 141.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Shares of EQH opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,635,021. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

