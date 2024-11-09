Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 4.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

DVA opened at $149.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.71. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.79 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

