Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Crown by 35.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 6.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Crown by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $6,854,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 115.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,416,653.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,416,653.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,007.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock worth $3,157,399 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

