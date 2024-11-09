Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 106 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 555.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $274.68 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.28.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

MarketAxess announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.40.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

