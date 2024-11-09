Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 286 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Qorvo by 78.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 236,590 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Qorvo by 23.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 21.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.19 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

