Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 300 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.03.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $121.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.01. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

