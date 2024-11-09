Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 313 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $62.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,745 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

