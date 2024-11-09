Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 313 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OC opened at $190.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average is $173.64. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $121.08 and a 12 month high of $193.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.37. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

