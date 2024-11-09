Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 400 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $627,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 182.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 250,021 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.