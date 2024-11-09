Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 492 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

