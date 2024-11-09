Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 607 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $89.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.