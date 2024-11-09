Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 646 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 484.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 75,182 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Trimble by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $17,937,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

TRMB opened at $72.65 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 40.67%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

