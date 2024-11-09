Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,514 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Zscaler by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at $39,701,505.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average is $181.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.73.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

