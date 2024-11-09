Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 945 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.2% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 50.53% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

