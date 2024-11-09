Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

