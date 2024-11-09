Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,579.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,052 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $192.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

