Hafnia (HAFN) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hafnia to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.9%. Hafnia pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Transportation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 24.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hafnia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hafnia Competitors 136 1098 2090 38 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

Hafnia presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.50%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Hafnia and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.92 billion $793.28 million 3.45 Hafnia Competitors $3.69 billion $293.71 million -5,222.94

Hafnia’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hafnia. Hafnia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51% Hafnia Competitors -1,911.98% -1,221.08% -6.56%

Summary

Hafnia beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

